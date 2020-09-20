Opinion
#RIPJKRowling may just be the death-rattle of the Harry Potter author's career
For some of her formerly ardent fans, JK Rowling — the subject of a hoax eulogy this week — may as well be dead, writes Paula Andropoulos
20 September 2020 - 00:00
On Tuesday, the hashtag #RIPJKRowling was garnering such traction on Twitter that the platform actually stipulated that Rowling is alive and well, albeit stewing in a mire of her own making.
The macabre quasi-elegy was a reaction to early reviews of Troubled Blood, the latest instalment of the Cormoran Strike franchise, which Rowling writes under the pseudonym Robert Galbraith. ..
