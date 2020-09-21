FREE WEBINAR | Heritage Day and the languages we love with Fred Khumalo

The next Sunday Times Dialogues LIVE online event, hosted by lockdown comedic sensation Tyson Ngubeni, will celebrate this national public holiday and the languages we love.

After delivering a stand-up performance, Tyson will moderate a panel discussion on the importance of our languages and heritage, featuring renowned author Fred Khumalo; Wits African languages professor Leketi Makalela; and Vrye Weekblad co-editor Anneliese Burgess.

To round off this online event, we will be hosting a hilarious quiz where our Sunday Times panel will be asked a series of questions about the languages we love.

Event details:

Date: Wednesday, September 23 2020

Time: 12pm — 1.30pm

Cost: Free