FREE WEBINAR | Heritage Day and the languages we love with Fred Khumalo

Register for the Sunday Times Dialogues LIVE online discussion on September 23 at 12pm

21 September 2020 - 06:51
Image: Unsplash/Charles Dludlu

The next Sunday Times Dialogues LIVE online event, hosted by lockdown comedic sensation Tyson Ngubeni, will celebrate this national public holiday and the languages we love.

After delivering a stand-up performance, Tyson will moderate a panel discussion on the importance of our languages and heritage, featuring renowned author Fred Khumalo; Wits African languages professor Leketi Makalela; and Vrye Weekblad co-editor Anneliese Burgess.

To round off this online event, we will be hosting a hilarious quiz where our Sunday Times panel will be asked a series of questions about the languages we love.

Event details:

Date: Wednesday, September 23 2020
Time: 12pm — 1.30pm
Cost: Free

To register, click here>>

 

