FREE WEBINAR | Heritage Day and the languages we love with Fred Khumalo
Register for the Sunday Times Dialogues LIVE online discussion on September 23 at 12pm
21 September 2020 - 06:51
The next Sunday Times Dialogues LIVE online event, hosted by lockdown comedic sensation Tyson Ngubeni, will celebrate this national public holiday and the languages we love.
After delivering a stand-up performance, Tyson will moderate a panel discussion on the importance of our languages and heritage, featuring renowned author Fred Khumalo; Wits African languages professor Leketi Makalela; and Vrye Weekblad co-editor Anneliese Burgess.
To round off this online event, we will be hosting a hilarious quiz where our Sunday Times panel will be asked a series of questions about the languages we love.
Event details:
Date: Wednesday, September 23 2020
Time: 12pm — 1.30pm
Cost: Free
To register, click here>>