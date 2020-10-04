Sean Penn goes hard CORE on Covid

The actor and director mobilises his relief fund against the virus in the US, writes Margaret Gardiner

Sean Penn has bed head, as if he's just woken up, but I can tell that it's the look he's going for. He's talking to me from his Los Angeles home about CORE - Community Organised Relief Effort - and, given what he's put in place with his organisation, who cares what his hair looks like.



The actor and director's emergency relief fund responds strategically in a crisis to address immediate damage on the ground and to stabilise local communities...