Lifestyle

Sean Penn goes hard CORE on Covid

The actor and director mobilises his relief fund against the virus in the US, writes Margaret Gardiner

04 October 2020 - 00:00 By Margaret Gardiner

Sean Penn has bed head, as if he's just woken up, but I can tell that it's the look he's going for. He's talking to me from his Los Angeles home about CORE - Community Organised Relief Effort - and, given what he's put in place with his organisation, who cares what his hair looks like.

The actor and director's emergency relief fund responds strategically in a crisis to address immediate damage on the ground and to stabilise local communities...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. 'The school of Tito in full force' - LOL! Nando's throws shade at 'national ... Food
  2. Did KitKat miss the mark with their limited edition milk tart chocolate? Food
  3. This device delivers 'the closest thing to a female orgasm for men' Health & Sex
  4. Nomcebo Zikode reveals she was ready to give up on life before 'Jerusalema' Lifestyle
  5. Noeleen Maholwana-Sangqu is serving 'yummy mummy' goals on Instagram Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Former ANC MP Vincent Smith appears in court after turning himself in
Matric exam dates announced, non-contact sports may resume and more from ...