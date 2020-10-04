Sean Penn goes hard CORE on Covid
The actor and director mobilises his relief fund against the virus in the US, writes Margaret Gardiner
04 October 2020 - 00:00
Sean Penn has bed head, as if he's just woken up, but I can tell that it's the look he's going for. He's talking to me from his Los Angeles home about CORE - Community Organised Relief Effort - and, given what he's put in place with his organisation, who cares what his hair looks like.
The actor and director's emergency relief fund responds strategically in a crisis to address immediate damage on the ground and to stabilise local communities...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.