Humour
Snitches get stitches but, boy, does SA need more whistle-blowers
Most of us know of a situation worth getting a few stitches for
11 October 2020 - 00:01
Even when I was eight years old I knew I'd be a weekly columnist for the biggest newspaper in the land. And what good is a columnist if he doesn't have a bag full of anecdotes? It is for this reason (and only this reason) that I would sometimes do my best Spider-Man impression and scale the Mazibukos' fence to gain access to their yellow cling peach tree. We call this phase of my life “research”.
Everyone knows the sweetest, juiciest peaches are always at the very end of the least stable branch of any fruit tree. One mistake and it would be snap, tumble and crack a bone...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.