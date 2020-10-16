Get your (virtual) dancing shoes on! Here's who will perform at this year's Miss SA pageant

Mi Casa will be performing their latest single from their new album We Made It.

J’Something, the vocalist of the group, recalled their Miss SA performance six years ago, saying it was an unforgettable day.

“I will never forget that day, I felt more nervous than the actual contestants. It was a moment I never forgot and to be back is a blessing, celebrating beauty and getting to do what we love with a brand-new song that I think will be so fitting,” he said.

“We have a new single called Mamela and it’s my favourite song I have ever made with Mi Casa. So to get to perform it for everybody on such a platform is another moment for me.”