Get your (virtual) dancing shoes on! Here's who will perform at this year's Miss SA pageant

16 October 2020 - 06:00
Sho Madjozi and Mi Casa will be returning to the Miss SA stage on October 24.
Image: Instagram/Sho Madjozi

Rapper Sho Madjozi and music group Mi Casa will be returning to the Miss SA stage to perform alongside several other SA stars.

The beauty pageant announced this week that the country’s most exciting musical talents will be performing on October 24 when a new Miss SA is crowned.

Joining Sho Madjozi and Mi Casa are Ami Faku, Jimmy Nevis and Sun El-Musician.

Mi Casa will be performing their latest single from their new album We Made It.

J’Something, the vocalist of the group, recalled their Miss SA performance six years ago, saying it was an unforgettable day.

“I will never forget that day, I felt more nervous than the actual contestants. It was a moment I never forgot and to be back is a blessing, celebrating beauty and getting to do what we love with a brand-new song that I think will be so fitting,” he said.

“We have a new single called Mamela and it’s my favourite song I have ever made with Mi Casa. So to get to perform it for everybody on such a platform is another moment for me.” 

Award-winning musicians Sun-El Musician and Ami Faku will be performing their 2019 hit track Into Ingawe at the pageant.

Both said they were looking forward to the performance and seeing what the Top 10 bring to the table on the night.

“They are an incredible group of young women who represent our country and its diversity.”

Cape Town's Jimmy Nevis promised to bring the heat with his lockdown single Hey Jimmy.

“I am performing a mash-up of my lockdown single Hey Jimmy as well as the debut performance of my new single Magenta, which releases the week after the pageant, so I'm very excited for everyone to hear the song. My band and I are ready to bring you into summer,” he said.

Miss SA 2020 will be screened live on October 24 from 5pm on M-Net and Mzansi Magic.

The pageant will be hosted by actress Nomzamo Mbatha and will be judged by Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi, radio personality Anele Mdoda, former Miss SA Peggy-Sue Khumalo and actress Leandie du Randt. A fifth judge is still to be revealed.

