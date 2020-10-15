'I'm not looking for perfection or moral purity': Zozi Tunzi on judging Miss SA 2020

Just a year ago, Zozibini Tunzi's life changed forever when she was crowned Miss South Africa and, shortly afterwards, Miss Universe. Now it's her turn to help change another woman's life — and she's “nervous”, “humbled” and “excited” to do it.

Tunzi will join the panel of judges responsible for crowning Miss SA 2020 at the pageant's glamorous finale later this month.

Sitting alongside her at the judge's table will be radio host Anele Mdoda, former Miss SA and CEO of Standard Bank Wealth Nonhlanhla Peggy-Sue Khumalo, and actress Leandie du Randt. A fifth judge is still to be announced.

“I know what it is like first-hand to be in the job that these incredible women are applying for,” says Tunzi.