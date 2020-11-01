Mami Wata's new 'Afrosurf' book takes a deep dive into Africa's surf culture
Africa is considered the final frontier of the global surfing scene, and now its board warriors are making a splash in a new book
01 November 2020 - 00:00
In August this year, surf brand Mami Wata announced the launch of a Kickstarter campaign to fund the first book that comprehensively documents and celebrates surfing and related street culture in Africa, AFROSURF — The Book.
It contains a number of personal stories by well-known African surfers who share their experiences on the waves and their impressions of the culture that surrounds the surfing scene...
