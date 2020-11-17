Meet the top 25 semi-finalists vying for the Mrs South Africa crown

Judges Vusi Zwane, Nicole Capper and Matapa Maila said this had been the hardest round of judging yet, as all the semi-finalists had inspired them and displayed beauty, grace and dedication.

The top 25 will continue taking part in the pageant's empowerment programme and run for the coveted title, to be awarded on February 26 2021.

Mrs South Africa is the country's top pageant and empowerment programme for married women, and “not a beauty pageant in the traditional sense of the word”, as the organisers say.

Event CEO Joani Johnson said: “Mrs South Africa started out as a professional challenge for me. Today it is my vocation. While changing women, we have changed ourselves. While empowering others, we have become empowered, and while teaching others, we have learnt so much. I recently read a quote which really resonated with me: I am here to support women until the day I die. And that is what we do at Mrs South Africa.”