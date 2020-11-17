Meet the top 25 semi-finalists vying for the Mrs South Africa crown

Lifestyle

The top 25 semifinalists of Mrs South Africa 2020 were on stage at the competition's summer soirée in Gauteng.
Image: Supplied/Mrs South Africa

This year's top 25 Mrs South Africa semi-finalists have been announced at the event's glamorous summer soirée.

Though the event, held late last week, was the first hosted by the organisation under strict Covid-19 regulations, it was the perfect opportunity for guests to dress up and be treated to a lively day out at Casalinga Organic Farm in Gauteng.

Hosted by TV personality and actor Jonathan Boynton-Lee, the guests were entertained by DJ duo Cinimin and a fashion show staged by Planet54, Nomination Italy, Brentoni Eyewear, Marc Anthony, Cantu Beauty, The Makeup Issue and Catrice Cosmetics.

The top 50 semi-finalists had been announced months ago and then embarked on rounds of workshops, networking, judging and rehearsing before the final 25 could be revealed.

Judges Vusi Zwane, Nicole Capper and Matapa Maila said this had been the hardest round of judging yet, as all the semi-finalists had inspired them and displayed beauty, grace and dedication.

The top 25 will continue taking part in the pageant's empowerment programme and run for the coveted title, to be awarded on February 26 2021.

Mrs South Africa is the country's top pageant and empowerment programme for married women, and “not a beauty pageant in the traditional sense of the word”, as the organisers say.

Event CEO Joani Johnson said: “Mrs South Africa started out as a professional challenge for me. Today it is my vocation. While changing women, we have changed ourselves. While empowering others, we have become empowered, and while teaching others, we have learnt so much. I recently read a quote which really resonated with me: I am here to support women until the day I die. And that is what we do at Mrs South Africa.”

From left, Chandre Goosen-Joubert (37, self-employed, Cape Town), Ellenore Meyer (39, medical doctor, Pretoria), Johanni Steenkamp (40, lawyer turned image consultant, Pretoria), Kamentha Pillay (35, director, engineer and business consultant, Durban) and Candise Williams-Reddiar (33, junior manager: application fraud, Johannesburg).
Image: Supplied/Mrs South Africa
From left, Kerri Marks (356, business development manager, Johannesburg), Lisa Mthembu (25, professional nurse, Germiston), Liz-Meri Holton (25, beauty/anaesthetic therapist, Cape Town), Mandlakazi Gcasamba (29, operations manager, Johannesburg) and Marika Opperman (39, housing facilitator for the elderly, Johannesburg).
Image: Supplied/Mrs South Africa
From left, Naledi Marincowitz (34, programme manager, Johannesburg), Natalie Jordaan (35, illustrator and author of children's books and designer, Stellenbosch), Nkabati Mamorobela-Shezi (30, internal sales, Germiston), Noko Mokobi (30, speech-language therapist, Durban) and Mokganyetsi Mashele (34, engineer, Pretoria).
Image: Supplied/Mrs South Africa
From left, Pearl Osa (42, YouTuber, home-schooler and musician, Parktown), Shannon Coetzee (34, principal specialist: commercial, Johannesburg), Sherinne Winderley (37, creative director, Johannesburg), Sumaiya Omar (37, cake artist, lifestyle blogger/vlogger, Cape Town) and Paula Msiza (34, founder and director, Roodepoort).
Image: Supplied/Mrs South Africa
From left, Tarryn Leigh Pather (36, fitness coach and consulting company owner, Johannesburg), Thando Manonga (34, director and marketing director, Centurion), Thenji Mdluli (30, general manager, Edenvale), Zikhona Ngxata and Tarryn Hattingh (34, physiotherapist, Pretoria).
Image: Supplied/Mrs South Africa

For more information, visit the Mrs South Africa website, e-mail marketing@mrssouthafrica.co.za or follow the pageant on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

This article was sponsored by Mrs South Africa.

