Get Showmax for mobile and 10 hours of data for R49 a month with MTN

Showmax has partnered with MTN to offer Showmax Mobile customers 1GB of free data, which will allow for up to 10 hours of streaming the series, movies, kids’ shows and more in the Showmax catalogue, every month until October 31 2021 on your mobile device.

A Showmax Mobile subscription costs R49 a month and offers subscribers access to the full Showmax catalogue on one mobile device — either a smartphone or tablet.

When new or existing customers sign up for a Showmax Mobile subscription between October 15 2020 and October 31 2021, they’ll receive 1GB of free data from MTN for streaming shows, movies and more on their device.

Existing Showmax Mobile customers simply have to add their R49 a month Showmax Mobile subscription to their MTN bill to qualify for the free data. Similarly, when new subscribers sign up to Showmax Mobile, they opt to add their Showmax Mobile subscription to their MTN bill to receive 1GB of free MTN data. They will continue to receive the data every month on a recurring basis, until the deal expires on October 31 2021.

When subscribers stream on mobile devices and use Showmax’s bandwidth capping feature, Showmax uses as little as 100MB an hour of streaming. This means that 1GB of data will give customers up to 10 hours of streaming.

