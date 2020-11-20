Huawei’s Black Friday Live Sale to offer up to 90% off selected products
The Black Friday Live Sale will be hosted by Proverb and Pasi on November 25
20 November 2020 - 11:14
On Wednesday, November 25 at 7pm, Huawei will be holding a Black Friday Live Sale with SA celebs Proverb and Pasi as hosts. This first-of-its kind Black Friday sale will be offering up to 90% on selected Huawei products.
Consumers can get their hands on the best technology money can buy at a reduced price by watching the live stream on Huawei's Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.
Huawei has been offering great Black Friday deals throughout the month of November, both at its partner stores and on Huawei’s online store, which have included:
- Huawei P30 lite: R4,999 – a saving of R500 (available until November 30)
- Huawei Y8s: R4,299 – a saving of R400 (available until November 30)
- Huawei Y7p: R3,499 – a saving of R400 (available until November 30)
Be sure to tune into the Huawei Live Sale and get your share of the 90% savings on selected products.
Please note that the quantity of the products on the Huawei Black Friday Live Sale is limited. T’s and C’s apply.
This article was paid for by Huawei.