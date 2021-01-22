How to watch The Real Housewives of Durban, exclusive to Showmax

Whether you’re looking for HBO series, Mzansi favourites or action movies, streaming service Showmax has a unique combination of hit African content, first and exclusive international series, the best kids’ shows, and live news and sport, all with zero ads.

Kick off the new year with a great deal: get a three-month subscription to Showmax for the price of a one-month subscription. That’s a whole 12 weeks of entertainment to take your 2021 to the next level.

How much does it cost?

From January 21 to March 31 2021, get three months for the price of one across all Showmax’s packages.

Showmax Mobile was R147, now R49

Showmax was R297, now R99

Showmax Mobile Pro was R675, now R225

Showmax Pro was R1,347, now R449



What to watch

Showmax is the only place you’ll get to watch all the divas of The Real Housewives of Durban — that alone is reason enough to sign up! Plus, look out for more Showmax Originals, including psychological thriller DAM, coming on February 22, and the hotly anticipated sequel Tali’s Baby Diary, coming in March.

Showmax has a huge catalogue of top local shows to binge from the beginning to the very latest episode. Want to relive the entire Tumi-Lindiwe saga in The River? No problem. Want to see Shaka come back from the dead all over again in The Queen? Or watch That’s spectacular fall from grace in Gomora? It’s all on Showmax.

Until March 31 2021, Mzansi Magic and kykNET will also be streaming live on Showmax as special pop-up channels — so you’ll see exactly what’s showing on TV as it’s happening.

If movies are more your thing, don’t miss acclaimed local dramas Moffie and Fiela se Kind, or international action movies Jurassic World, John Wick 3: Parabellum, Rambo: Last Blood and Megan Fox in Rogue.

See everything new that’s come to Showmax in January here, then subscribe here.

This article was paid for by Showmax.