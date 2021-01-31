Goodbye January, hello February: let's start 2021 over on a better note

January didn’t begin the way it was supposed to and most of us have broken our New Year’s resolutions — if we even made any — but there’s no reason why we can’t try again in February. Claire Keeton’s A-Z of new resolutions might make the remaining 11 months of 2021 a bit easier

A: ACTION v ANXIETY: New Year’s resolutions don’t last for most people and, in a pandemic year, they can become a joke, as American comedian Robyn Schall shared on TikTok, becoming a hit with her unfulfilled wish list for 2020. “Make more money.” (From March she was unemployed). “Travel more.” (Stuck in a New York studio apartment). “Be more social.” (No).



Cry less. (Cried every day). “Spend more time with my grandma.” (Both her grandmothers died). This year she is taking each day as it comes...