Researchers find SA’s lockdown had 'significant, negative impact on happiness'

If you felt positive about SA at the onset of the global pandemic, but found happiness draining away as the lockdown progressed and deaths began to rise, you’re not alone.



SA’s lockdown had a “significant and negative impact on happiness” in the country, despite an early feeling of relief as fatality rates initially remained low...