'We’ve got an incredible situation now': Hyena clan whoops it up in new home

07 February 2021 - 00:00

It’s been 40 years since Mozambique’s Zinave National Park heard the distinct laughter of a spotted hyena, but now, thanks to a reintroduction programme, four of the animals have reclaimed the space where their ancestors once roamed.

The Zinave Carnivore Reintroduction Project started in February last year. Since then a clan — two males and two females — has been taken from Sabie Game Park, one of Mozambique’s flagship private reserves, to their new home...

