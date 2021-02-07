'We’ve got an incredible situation now': Hyena clan whoops it up in new home

It’s been 40 years since Mozambique’s Zinave National Park heard the distinct laughter of a spotted hyena, but now, thanks to a reintroduction programme, four of the animals have reclaimed the space where their ancestors once roamed.



The Zinave Carnivore Reintroduction Project started in February last year. Since then a clan — two males and two females — has been taken from Sabie Game Park, one of Mozambique’s flagship private reserves, to their new home...