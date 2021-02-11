Jay-Z, Foo Fighters among Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nominees

Rapper Jay-Z, 1980s pop group The Go-Gos and rock band Foo Fighters were among first-time nominees announced on Wednesday for possible induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Others on the ballot for the first time include singer-songwriter Carole King and singer-actress Dionne Warwick, heavy metal group Iron Maiden, and the late Nigerian singer Fela Kuti.

The 16 contenders also included previous nominees Tina Turner, Mary J. Blige, Devo, LL Cool J and Todd Rundgren. Performers become eligible 25 years after their first commercial release.

King was nominated for her work as a performer. She was previously inducted as a songwriter with Gerry Coffin.