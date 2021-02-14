Movies

'I'm interested in women who want to be seen': How Vanessa Kirby picks her roles

The star tells Margaret Gardiner that she watched a woman give birth to prepare for her part in 'Pieces of a Woman'

"We've seen so many films of men killing and being killed, but so few films of women giving birth," says Vanessa Kirby, commenting on her role in Pieces of a Woman, about a pregnancy that goes wrong and the consequences for those involved.



One in five pregnancies ends in miscarriage and 7,000 newborn deaths occur globally each day, so it's surprising that the subject hasn't been explored much in film...