Movie Review

'We Are Who We Are' is a relatable coming-of-age flick for troubled teens

The show explores what it feels like to be a teenager in a strange world

Italian director Luca Guadagnino has a talent for examining the experiences of foreigners thrown onto the strange soil of his native Italy. In films like A Bigger Splash and Call Me by Your Name, Guadagnino established himself as a master of capturing the evocative beauty of Italian summers thrown into emotional turmoil by the arrival of precocious, brash outsiders who exude a simmering existential melancholy. His films are languidly observed, poetic tales of characters in search of identity, struggling against the forces of change that creep up on them.



For his first venture into television, Guadagnino treats the medium as an opportunity to explore several of his favourite themes stretched out over the surface of a larger canvas. We Are Who We Are is not so much a series as it is an eight-hour film that gently breathes with a carefully observed understanding of what it feels like to be a teenager in a strange world trying to figure out so many seemingly urgent things all at once...