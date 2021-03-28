Opinion

Always see the funny side? That’s a laugh

Humour can be hard to find when you’re dealing with a knee op on top of the Covid pandemic

I used to believe that there was something funny to be found in any situation. Which is a useful view to hold when you're a humour writer. But now I'm not so sure.



A few weeks ago I had surgery on my knee, and now that I'm laid up I'm wondering if my surgeon also took out my funny bone while he was in there. Because there is literally nothing I can think of that's funny about any of this...