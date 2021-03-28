Opinion
Always see the funny side? That’s a laugh
Humour can be hard to find when you’re dealing with a knee op on top of the Covid pandemic
28 March 2021 - 00:00
I used to believe that there was something funny to be found in any situation. Which is a useful view to hold when you're a humour writer. But now I'm not so sure.
A few weeks ago I had surgery on my knee, and now that I'm laid up I'm wondering if my surgeon also took out my funny bone while he was in there. Because there is literally nothing I can think of that's funny about any of this...
