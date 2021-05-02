Dr Wilhelm Lichtenberg: Musical surgeon who sings Covid blues away
02 May 2021 - 00:00
It was during hard lockdown last year when cardiothoracic surgeon and paediatric oncologist Dr Wilhelm Lichtenberg knew he wanted to speak to the hearts of nurses fighting on the Covid-19 frontline.
Lichtenberg, who is also known as the "Singing Surgeon" on account of his passion for music, which he indulges whenever he has free time, wrote a song called Healthcare Heroes...
