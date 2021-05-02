Dr Wilhelm Lichtenberg: Musical surgeon who sings Covid blues away

It was during hard lockdown last year when cardiothoracic surgeon and paediatric oncologist Dr Wilhelm Lichtenberg knew he wanted to speak to the hearts of nurses fighting on the Covid-19 frontline.



Lichtenberg, who is also known as the "Singing Surgeon" on account of his passion for music, which he indulges whenever he has free time, wrote a song called Healthcare Heroes...