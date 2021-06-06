Series Review

Kate Winslet gives an award-worthy performance in 'Mare of Easttown'

This limited crime series is a triumph

The last time Kate Winslet descended from the heights of Hollywood to the small screen was in 2011 for HBO's miniseries Mildred Pierce. Winslet won an Emmy for her performance in that show and now, in the new limited crime series Mare of Easttown, she looks set to be in the running for another.



Winslet plays Mare Sheehan, a middle-aged local cop who's known by all the residents of Easttown, Pennsylvania, and who, in turn, knows their eccentricities, secrets and personal tragedies. To some she's a busybody loudmouth who's still coasting on the brief moment of communal pride she brought to town during a legendary high school basketball game 25 years ago. To others, she's a figure of pity, carrying the burden of a painful personal tragedy that's revealed to us early on...