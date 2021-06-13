Humour

Oh Lord, save me from the seven-hour service

I've never understood the appeal of dressing up and sitting in a church, hall or marquee, listening to speeches on special occasions. Luckily, there's a way out

The other day I overheard the lady who does our laundry talking to her cousin on the phone. Apparently, she was going to an 8am church service that Sunday but, in her words, "I'll make sure to sit by the entrance so that I can duck around 3pm." Huh?



I so badly wanted to interrupt her phone call to ask: "If you're ducking after seven hours, how long is this service?" or "Do you people not worry that the Lord loses interest around noon and that you're all just talking to yourselves by 3pm?"..