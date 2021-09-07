Want to know what it's like to be a healthcare worker on the front line during the Covid-19 pandemic?
Health minister Joe Phaahla hopes the new SA documentary Zero to Zero will make health workers feel appreciated.
On Monday, M-Net announced a gripping and emotional new documentary based on a Covid-19 hospital in Pretoria during the peak of the pandemic in SA.
The one-hour documentary, filmed over 15 months, looks at what it’s like to be a healthcare worker during the pandemic. It is set to premiere next month.
Speaking during the media briefing, Phaahla said he hoped the documentary would make people aware of the struggles and challenges healthcare workers have faced in fighting Covid-19.
Here are five key quotes from Phaahla's address:
Honouring selflessly healthcare workers
“This documentary will bring to homes of South Africans the day-to-day experience of our healthcare workers. We want to honour the healthcare workers who have been selflessly giving themselves through the pandemic to save our people.”
Recognising the sacrifices of health workers
“I hope that this documentary will serve to make South Africans realise that we all have a contribution to make, not only to save our own lives and the lives of our loved ones but also in recognition of the sacrifices of health workers.”
There is only one word apt enough to describe the Covid-19 pandemic: a juggernaut. #ZeroToZero is an upcoming documentary tells the story from the frontline health workers themselves. #MNet101— M-Net (@MNet) September 6, 2021
Healthcare worker's daily routine
“While you and I can take precautions every time we leave our homes, remember healthcare workers do this is as a daily routine and they never know what risks they are going to come across at hospitals and clinics.”
Bringing hope to all South Africans
“I believe that this documentary will help us to bring hope to all South Africans that we all can do something. There is hope and if we all play our role, we could relieve the pressure on our very exhausted health workers.”
Giving thanks
“On behalf of the ministry of health, the department and government, and I believe speaking on behalf of many South Africans, we want to thank you for your efforts in helping us bring to the reality of ordinary South Africans, what goes on behind the scenes in our health facilities.