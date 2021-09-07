Lifestyle

Want to know what it's like to be a healthcare worker on the front line during the Covid-19 pandemic?

Health minister hopes new documentary 'Zero to Zero' will help us appreciate health workers fighting Covid-19

07 September 2021 - 10:04
Health minister Joe Phaahla has given the documentary his endorsement.
Health minister Joe Phaahla has given the documentary his endorsement.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

Health minister Joe Phaahla hopes the new SA documentary Zero to Zero will make health workers feel appreciated. 

On Monday, M-Net announced a gripping and emotional new documentary based on a Covid-19 hospital in Pretoria during the peak of the pandemic in SA. 

The one-hour documentary, filmed over 15 months, looks at what it’s like to be a healthcare worker during the pandemic. It is set to premiere next month.

Speaking during the media briefing, Phaahla said he hoped the documentary would make people aware of the struggles and challenges healthcare workers have faced in fighting Covid-19. 

Here are five key quotes from Phaahla's address: 

Honouring selflessly healthcare workers

“This documentary will bring to homes of South Africans the day-to-day experience of our healthcare workers. We want to honour the healthcare workers who have been selflessly giving themselves through the pandemic to save our people.”

Recognising the sacrifices of health workers

“I hope that this documentary will serve to make South Africans realise that we all have a contribution to make, not only to save our own lives and the lives of our loved ones but also in recognition of the sacrifices of health workers.”

Healthcare worker's daily routine

“While you and I can take precautions every time we leave our homes, remember healthcare workers do this is as a daily routine and they never know what risks they are going to come across at hospitals and clinics.”

Bringing hope to all South Africans

“I believe that this documentary will help us to bring hope to all South Africans that we all can do something. There is hope and if we all play our role, we could relieve the pressure on our very exhausted health workers.”

Giving thanks

“On behalf of the ministry of health, the department and government, and I believe speaking on behalf of many South Africans, we want to thank you for your efforts in helping us bring to the reality of ordinary South Africans, what goes on behind the scenes in our health facilities. 

READ MORE

Bitter battle over TV painter's legacy laid bare in 'Bob Ross' doccie

This show aims to expose the 'nefarious puppet masters' who continue to profit off the name of the famous artist who taught America 'The Joy of ...
Lifestyle
2 days ago

My Brilliant Career: Playing your part is an uplifting, inspiring story

Firdoze Bulbulia is a director, producer, CEO, writer, educator and a Play Your Part (PYP) Awards judge
Business
2 days ago

WATCH | Trailer for new lockdown documentary 'United Apart SA'

Documentary, which includes crowdsourced footage from the Sunday Times's United Apart campaign in 2020, to air on Showmax
Lifestyle
1 week ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. IN PICS | Fortune favours the bold decorator: Nine colourful living rooms Home & Gardening
  2. Spring bride amazed by snow as she walks down the aisle in KZN Lifestyle
  3. Six surprisingly delicious, healthy edible plants from your 'secret' garden Home & Gardening
  4. WATCH | Adorable sighting of a baby elephant stuck on cliff getting a helping ... Travel
  5. WATCH | Trailer for new lockdown documentary 'United Apart SA' Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Playful President Ramaphosa on unemployment, Marikana and Covid at Q&A in ...
More freedom is coming for vaccinated people, says Phaahla