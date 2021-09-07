Want to know what it's like to be a healthcare worker on the front line during the Covid-19 pandemic?

Health minister Joe Phaahla hopes the new SA documentary Zero to Zero will make health workers feel appreciated.

On Monday, M-Net announced a gripping and emotional new documentary based on a Covid-19 hospital in Pretoria during the peak of the pandemic in SA.

The one-hour documentary, filmed over 15 months, looks at what it’s like to be a healthcare worker during the pandemic. It is set to premiere next month.

Speaking during the media briefing, Phaahla said he hoped the documentary would make people aware of the struggles and challenges healthcare workers have faced in fighting Covid-19.

Here are five key quotes from Phaahla's address:

Honouring selflessly healthcare workers

“This documentary will bring to homes of South Africans the day-to-day experience of our healthcare workers. We want to honour the healthcare workers who have been selflessly giving themselves through the pandemic to save our people.”

Recognising the sacrifices of health workers

“I hope that this documentary will serve to make South Africans realise that we all have a contribution to make, not only to save our own lives and the lives of our loved ones but also in recognition of the sacrifices of health workers.”