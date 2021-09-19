Movie Review
'Minari' is a familiar tale that's still unique in its own quiet way
The movie is a tender, nuanced portrait of a Korean family making its way in middle America
19 September 2021 - 00:00
Director Lee Isaac Chung draws on his own experiences as a Korean-American child growing up in rural Arkansas in the 1980s to create a small but defiantly touching tribute to the resilience and hard work that's needed to succeed in a world where there's so much stacked against you.
Told predominantly through the eyes of Chung's fictional surrogate - seven-year-old David (Alan S Kim) - it's a coming-of-age tale that's familiar and universal but still unique in its own quiet way...
