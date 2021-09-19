Lifestyle

Movie Review

'Minari' is a familiar tale that's still unique in its own quiet way

The movie is a tender, nuanced portrait of a Korean family making its way in middle America

Tymon Smith Features writer, film and series reviewer
19 September 2021 - 00:00

Director Lee Isaac Chung draws on his own experiences as a Korean-American child growing up in rural Arkansas in the 1980s to create a small but defiantly touching tribute to the resilience and hard work that's needed to succeed in a world where there's so much stacked against you.

Told predominantly through the eyes of Chung's fictional surrogate - seven-year-old David (Alan S Kim) - it's a coming-of-age tale that's familiar and universal but still unique in its own quiet way...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. R1.3m fridge sparks 'bidding war' Lifestyle
  2. ‘Jerusalema’ dance moves pose injury risk, Irish study finds Lifestyle
  3. WIN! The trip of a lifetime for two to Victoria Falls worth R140,000 Travel
  4. How soon can you drink alcohol after getting your Covid-19 vaccine? Health & Sex
  5. Wait, what? Cape Town ranks dismally among global cities with the best parks Travel

Latest Videos

Rosemary Ndlovu explains how she 'stole guns' from police station: more ...
Alleged killer cop Rosemary Ndlovu reduced to tears during testimony