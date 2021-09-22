‘You’ll always be with me’: ‘Sex and the City’ star Willie Garson dies aged 57

Sex and the City star Willie Garson has died at the age of 57, his son Nathen Garson confirmed on Instagram.

Garson, who is best known for his role as Stanford Blatch in the hit HBO series, had been battling cancer before his death but it is yet to be confirmed if that was the cause of death, according to the Daily Mail.

An HBO representative also confirmed his death, according to the site.

Nathen took to Instagram on Tuesday morning to confirm the news and share a moving tribute to the actor.

He shared a series of pictures featuring his father alongside a lengthy post that read: “I love you so much, papa. Rest in peace and I’m so glad you got to share all your adventures with me and were able to accomplish so much.