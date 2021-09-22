‘You’ll always be with me’: ‘Sex and the City’ star Willie Garson dies aged 57
Son Nathen confirmed the news in a moving tribute to the actor
Sex and the City star Willie Garson has died at the age of 57, his son Nathen Garson confirmed on Instagram.
Garson, who is best known for his role as Stanford Blatch in the hit HBO series, had been battling cancer before his death but it is yet to be confirmed if that was the cause of death, according to the Daily Mail.
An HBO representative also confirmed his death, according to the site.
Nathen took to Instagram on Tuesday morning to confirm the news and share a moving tribute to the actor.
He shared a series of pictures featuring his father alongside a lengthy post that read: “I love you so much, papa. Rest in peace and I’m so glad you got to share all your adventures with me and were able to accomplish so much.
“I’m so proud of you. I will always love you, but I think it’s time for you to go on an adventure of your own. You’ll always be with me.
“Love you more than you will ever know and I’m glad you can be at peace now. You always were the toughest and funniest and smartest person I’ve known. I’m glad you shared you’re love with me. I’ll never forget it or lose it.”
Garson was filming the SATC reboot And Just Like That at the time of his death.
The 10 episode, half-hour series, will air on HBO Max and star Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis in the roles they made famous during the late 1990s and early 2000s.
Only Kim Cattrall, who famously portrayed Samantha Jones, was not recast in the reboot.
Additional reporting by Reuters