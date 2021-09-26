Humour

God, please help me survive my weekend away with mates

Going in groups is bad enough but the death of all fun is the holiday itinerary, or - as I like to call them - 'spontaneity killjoys'

By the time you read this, I will be in the Drakensberg. I might be totally rested after a beautiful, relaxed weekend. But I might also be as grumpy as hell and busy plotting a weekend away to recover from this weekend. The source of my trepidation as I type this, midweek, is that the matter is totally out of my hands.



I loathe group travel. With a smouldering passion. And this weekend is a mate's 40th birthday gathering. This means that we get to do what will make him happy. And the second complication is that he has invited about 10 couples to help him celebrate...