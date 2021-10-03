How 'Seinfeld' paved way for future sitcoms
This 'show about nothing' was actually all about re-inventing comedy for the TV universe
03 October 2021 - 00:00
Thirty-two years after its pilot episode aired to a reception that would, at best, be described as "meh" — and 23 years after its season finale was watched by 76-million people in the US— Seinfeld, "the show about nothing," has arrived on Netflix in a record-breaking $500m (R7.5bn) licensing deal.
For die-hard fans of the show that upended the idea of what a sitcom could be, there's never an excuse needed to re-immerse ourselves in the world of Jerry, George, Elaine and Kramer. But now that the show has found a home in one easy, globally accessible place there's another reason to look at why a show about the mundane innocuity of middle-class life remains one of television's most groundbreaking moments...
