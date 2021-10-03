Bite-Sized Reviews
'Oats Studios', 'The Guilty': Five new shows to stream now
Worth binge-watching or a waste of time? We weigh in on the latest movies and series
03 October 2021 - 00:00
OATS STUDIOS
Neil Blomkamp presents a series of apocalyptic short films made between projects in the past few years. They're a mixed bag but there's something intriguing in most of them and a cast of some of the biggest names, including Sigourney Weaver...
