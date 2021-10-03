Volvo SA is charging into the future with electric vehicles

But for those considering making the leap from fuel to electric, how exactly do you go about keeping your car powered up?

I wonder how Karl Benz might have reacted had you told him that by the year 2030 automobile companies would be going fully electric. As the man often credited for creating the first automobile in 1886, he might well have been surprised. Then again, perhaps he would have been astounded that flying cars were not a thing of the present — 144 years is a long time to innovate.



In a move to reduce carbon emissions, Volvo announced earlier this year that it would be launching its first all-electric car in SA in the second half of the year, the XC40 Recharge Pure Electric...