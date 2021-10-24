Drinking less may be the breast option to lessen your cancer risk

A new campaign aims to highlight the often-unremarked link between alcohol consumption and breast cancer, writes Paula Andropoulos

October is national breast cancer awareness month, and in the US a new campaign is highlighting the often-unremarked link between alcohol consumption and breast cancer — the second-most prevalent cancer in women after skin cancer, and the second-most deadly after lung cancer.



“Drink Less for Your Breasts” is a social media initiative that seems to have been masterminded as a pointed foil to the pink beers and rosé wines that get peddled every October as liquor companies participate in (or capitalise on) the pink-ribbon theme associated with breast cancer...