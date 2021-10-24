Drinking less may be the breast option to lessen your cancer risk
A new campaign aims to highlight the often-unremarked link between alcohol consumption and breast cancer, writes Paula Andropoulos
24 October 2021 - 00:00
October is national breast cancer awareness month, and in the US a new campaign is highlighting the often-unremarked link between alcohol consumption and breast cancer — the second-most prevalent cancer in women after skin cancer, and the second-most deadly after lung cancer.
“Drink Less for Your Breasts” is a social media initiative that seems to have been masterminded as a pointed foil to the pink beers and rosé wines that get peddled every October as liquor companies participate in (or capitalise on) the pink-ribbon theme associated with breast cancer...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.