Standard Bank encourages South Africans to act on their dreams now

The past two years have proven just how resilient we are as a nation. Many of our dreams were put on hold as we dealt with the realities that have affected our families, friends, broader communities, and the country. Perspectives have changed, and the time to act on our dreams has come. We should not procrastinate or delay getting started; we need to act now!

Whether it’s big or small Standard Bank knows that with each person’s dream, “it can be”. Are you wondering when the dream of a better tomorrow will start feeling real? Well, how about now?

The refreshed “How About Now” campaign is the consumer retail brand proposition that will help show how dreams are possible. It speaks to the notion that every generation should live better than the last and your dreams are valid and actionable now with the bank as your ally.

Lindy-Lou Alexander, brand and marketing head: group consumer and high-net-worth clients at Standard Bank says: “Many of our customers may dream of being financially secure, owning their own home, or finding the means to put their children through education someday. But that someday may never appear on the calendar. So, we are asking our customers the question: instead of ‘someday’, how about now?”

Standard Bank’s “How About Now?” call is drawn from human nature, our tendency to stall our dreams. Instead, the bank is proposing that South Africans act on their dreams now and will provide them with support, tools and offerings today so their dreams can become a reality as soon as tomorrow.

Ultimately, growth is measured through a better everyday life for all. Better access to housing, transport, education, opportunities, a better environment, quality of life and better services. Standard Bank’s campaign launch includes a TV commercial that features a little girl from a modest household who sees herself as an astronaut. Her dreams are so vivid that she imagines it is already happening now.

“The thing about dreams is that everyone can have them. But you have to believe in them. That’s when you can start doing your bit to make them come true,” says the narrator in the advert. “If we supported our dreams with small yet deliberate actions like a young girl wanting to be an astronaut who starts studying, that is a big step right now. A better tomorrow can start today.”

“We are committed to helping our customers build this future now, by providing our customers with tools and support to solve today’s challenges, which ensure they can experience tomorrow’s victories,” says Alexander.

This article was paid for by Standard Bank.