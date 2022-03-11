Jussie Smollett slapped with prison term, probation for staging hate crime

A Chicago court on Thursday sentenced actor Jussie Smollett, star of the TV drama Empire, to 30 months probation and 150 days in jail for staging a hate crime against himself.

In December a jury found Smollett, 39, guilty of five of the six felony disorderly conduct counts he faced, one for each time he was accused of lying to police.

On Thursday, Cook County circuit court judge James Linn also ordered Smollett to pay more than $120,000 (about R1.8m) in restitution and fined him $25,000 (about R377,000).

“I know there is nothing I will do here today that can come close to the damage you’ve already done to your own life,” said Linn.

“You’ve destroyed your life as you knew it.”

Smollett’s acting career declined after the incidents. He lost his role as a singer-songwriter in the final season of Empire, a Fox television hip-hop drama that ended a five-year run in 2020.