'Empire' star Jussie Smollett found guilty of staging fake hate crime

Actor Jussie Smollett, one-time star of the TV drama Empire, was found guilty on Thursday of staging a hate crime against himself in what prosecutors said was a bid to gain sympathy and boost his career.

Prosecutors said Smollett, who is Black and gay, lied to police when he told them that he was accosted on a dark Chicago street by two masked strangers in January 2019.

The actor faces a maximum sentence of three years in prison for each count when he is sentenced, though he could be given probation.

The Cook County Circuit Court jury, which deliberated for nine hours, found Smollett, 39, guilty of five of the six felony disorderly conduct counts he faced, one for each time he was accused of lying to police.

Describing Smollett's account of what happened as “ridiculous,” special prosecutor Dan Webb told reporters after the verdict that “Mr. Smollett would not have lost this case as he did today unless the jury found that he lied to them.”