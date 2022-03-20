Humour
Woke is no joke: why it's hard writing a humour column in 2022
You can’t joke about any social aspect of human suffering, even though that's what humour is for — to lighten the load
20 March 2022 - 00:01
As a result of my column about snipping the offspring pipeline two weeks ago, I’ve found myself being asked to comment on vasectomies a lot. I’ve had to explain to people that just because Minister Mbalula is the most famous Xhosa initiate in the history of the ulwaluko practice, that doesn’t make him an expert. All I did there was get a shot, go under and voila, my tadpoles were quarantined...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.