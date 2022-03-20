Humour

Woke is no joke: why it's hard writing a humour column in 2022

You can’t joke about any social aspect of human suffering, even though that's what humour is for — to lighten the load

As a result of my column about snipping the offspring pipeline two weeks ago, I’ve found myself being asked to comment on vasectomies a lot. I’ve had to explain to people that just because Minister Mbalula is the most famous Xhosa initiate in the history of the ulwaluko practice, that doesn’t make him an expert. All I did there was get a shot, go under and voila, my tadpoles were quarantined...