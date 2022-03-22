×

Lifestyle

FREE TO READ | World Sleep Day 2022

Attention is drawn to debilitating lack of quality rest which contributes to a host of disorders in people all around the world

22 March 2022 - 16:10 By Lynette Dicey
The lack of sleep worldwide is a growing health issue.
Image: 123RF/bialasiewicz

The World Health Organisation says a societal “lack of sleep” is a global health epidemic. It estimates that around 66% of adults in developed nations are not getting enough sleep.

Research indicates that insufficient sleep — typically categorised as less than seven hours per night — has a detrimental effect on brain health and is linked to Alzheimer’s, depression, bipolar disorder, cancer, diabetes, infertility, heart attacks, weight gain, obesity and suicide.

World Sleep Day, on March 18 2022, had the theme of “Quality Sleep, Sound Mind, Happy World”. The annual event is intended to be a call to action on important issues related to sleep, including decreasing the burden of sleep problems on society through better prevention and management of sleep disorders.

 

