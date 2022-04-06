Put your mind, body to good use on your next vacay with these 3 activities

Citizen science, active holidays, sustainable travel. Call it what you like, the trend towards doing some good on your vacation is gathering momentum.

From the bush to beach, opportunities abound for you to get off the sun lounger and put your mind and body to good use on your next adventure. You can choose to tap into your safari guide’s knowledge, or work alongside researchers who are leaders in their field. It’s not always cheap, and you’re expected to get your hands dirty, but these three escapes offer invaluable insight into some of the world’ most exciting conservation projects.

TRACK LIONS IN USANGU

Once a hunting concession, the pristine Usangu wetlands feed into river systems crucial to many of southern Tanzania’s wildlife areas, but they were only added to the country’s Ruaha National Park in 2006.