Lifestyle

Entries are open for SA Radio Awards MyStation competition

Vote for your favourite radio station and stand a chance to win R40,000

20 April 2022 - 11:43
Sponsored
You can vote for your favourite SA radio station online for the MyStation competition.
Image: Supplied/Pexels / Budgeron Bach

The Radio Awards MyStation competition is officially open, and listeners are invited to show their favourite SA radio station some love by voting for them online. There is no limit on the number of votes you may cast. 

By voting, listeners are automatically entered into a lucky draw where they stand a chance to win a R40,000 cash prize. The competition closes on June 24 2022.

The public votes from the MyStation competition will determine the station winners of two separate MyStation award categories. The Most Votes will be awarded to the station that receives the highest number of online votes, and the Most Loyal Listener award will be given to the station that earns the most votes as a ratio against its listenership. 

Join the conversation by using the hashtag, #MyStationCompetition and #SARadioAwards, and follow the latest updates and news on social media by following @SARadioAwards on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

Click here to vote for your favourite station.  

