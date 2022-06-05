On My Radar

Five minutes with fashion designer David Tlale

The local icon talks all things local design, art and theatre and shares with us what’s at the top of his playlist and reading pile

David Tlale is a prolific designer. In April he launched his third collection with Avon, in May he announced a partnership with Nescafe Gold for its Crafted Beyond Compare campaign, and he will be showcasing his autumn/winter collection in Pretoria at the beginning of June. We caught up with the fashion mogul to find out what’s on his radar...