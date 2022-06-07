Harry, Meghan share sweet snap of Lilibet in honour of tot's birthday

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan, have released a new snap of their daughter Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor and it's totes adorable.

The power couple released the image in honour of the tot's first birthday, which she celebrated over the weekend in England.

The sweet picture, captured by close family friend Misan Harriman, shows the tot in a cute blue frock smiling up at the camera. The one-year-old greatly resembles both big brother Archie and dad Prince Harry at the same age. The picture was taken at Frogmore Cottage, in Windsor, where the family was staying for Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee.

A highlight of the intimate gathering at Frogmore Cottage was a cake by American baker Claire Ptak, who created the wedding cake for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in 2018.

This is the second picture Harry and Meghan have released of Lilibet, the first having been in December for the family's holiday card.

The card featured the happy family sitting in front of a door at their California home.

Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor was born in California and was named in honour of her great-grandmother, whose family nickname has been Lilibet since she was a child.

— Additional reporting by Reuters