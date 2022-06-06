Cover options which focus on the primary healthcare ecosystem

As financial pressure causes people with medical cover to downgrade to cheaper plans or turn to medical insurance policies with day-to-day healthcare benefits, Dis-Chem is positioning itself to provide assistance in this regard.

It has launched healthcare insurance offerings aimed at providing universal access to affordable and quality private primary health care. With primary health care seen as the “front door” of the system, pharmacies are “ideally positioned as a fundamental entry point to the primary healthcare ecosystem”, says Dis-Chem CFO Rui Morais.

As medical insurance products they don't offer the benefits of a medical scheme but are a good option for those who can't afford a medical aid membership.

