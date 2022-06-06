×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Lifestyle

Cover options which focus on the primary healthcare ecosystem

Pharmacy offerings provide health outcomes to as broad a base of the population as possible

06 June 2022 - 15:26
Primary health care improves health outcomes in as broad a base of the population as possible.
Primary health care improves health outcomes in as broad a base of the population as possible.
Image: 123RF/rocketclips

As financial pressure causes people with medical cover to downgrade to cheaper plans or turn to medical insurance policies with day-to-day healthcare benefits, Dis-Chem is positioning itself to provide assistance in this regard.

It has launched healthcare insurance offerings aimed at providing universal access to affordable and quality private primary health care. With primary health care seen as the “front door” of the system, pharmacies are “ideally positioned as a fundamental entry point to the primary healthcare ecosystem”, says Dis-Chem CFO Rui Morais.

As medical insurance products they don't offer the benefits of a medical scheme but are a good option for those who can't afford a medical aid membership.

 

Read the article below (zoom in or go full screen for ease of reading):

subscribe

Most read

  1. IN PICS | Businessman Vivian Reddy's luxury hotel opening was event fit for a ... Lifestyle
  2. Dine among the stars: Six SA restaurants owned by local celebrities Food
  3. Five things to do at the Linden Market winter edition this weekend Travel
  4. Jada Pinkett Smith hopes hubby, Chris Rock ‘heal, reconcile’ after Oscars slap Lifestyle
  5. ‘I’ve decided to marry you’: Saudi man shoots his shot with Amber Heard after ... Lifestyle

Latest Videos

‘I have never stolen money’: Ramaphosa responds to Fraser’s allegations
Malema testifies in assault case: 'A humiliation and violation of my dignity'