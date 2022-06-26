Humour

May that cement penis in the sky bring the magic back

Despite all the SABC's blunders and flaws, it's done pretty well at schooling us in the beauty of our rainbow nation of languages

I understand that the move to declare sign language our 12th official language is at an advanced stage. This is great and one hopes authentic sign language interpreters such as Andiswa Gebashe will be emboldened to seek our Thamsanqa “Bompie” Jantjie, the Obama misinterpreter and teach him. Of course, if we were being serious about linguistic inclusivity, we'd be having serious conversations about elevating Shona and Igbo to official status as well. But even rabid Afrophobes are entitled to stay inside their Operation Dudula denial bubbles...