×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Lifestyle

Humour

Let's not act like misbehaving teens is a new thing. We all did it

The conversation around the Enyobeni debacle is unfortunately enveloped in selective amnesia and sheer, blatant lies about our own history as teenagers

03 July 2022 - 00:02

“Thinking is difficult. That’s why most people judge.” This is a quote attributed to super shrink and philosopher Carl Jung. I am reliably told that Jung actually said, “Thinking is difficult. So, let the herd pronounce judgment.” However, the first version flows much better, doesn’t it? A friend of mine likes to say about me, “I know that you mean business when you start quoting dead white men.” ..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Nando’s ‘takes on’ load-shedding stages with new offer Food
  2. RECIPE | The impossible pud that’s ridiculously easy to make Food
  3. Mzansi is home to one of the world's most stunning streets, says science Travel
  4. OPINION | Dream boyband BTS just released their ultimate breakup song, and it's ... Lifestyle
  5. Gorgeous Mbali, Tino Chinyani & more - deets on their Durban July looks The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

Latest Videos

'We were all suffocating': Survivor speaks about escape from Enyobeni tavern, ...
East London musician creates tribute song after Enyobeni tavern deaths