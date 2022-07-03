Humour

Let's not act like misbehaving teens is a new thing. We all did it

The conversation around the Enyobeni debacle is unfortunately enveloped in selective amnesia and sheer, blatant lies about our own history as teenagers

“Thinking is difficult. That’s why most people judge.” This is a quote attributed to super shrink and philosopher Carl Jung. I am reliably told that Jung actually said, “Thinking is difficult. So, let the herd pronounce judgment.” However, the first version flows much better, doesn’t it? A friend of mine likes to say about me, “I know that you mean business when you start quoting dead white men.” ..