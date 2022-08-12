“Yeah, I know teenagers are hard to deal with with at that age, but come on, there’s being rude there’s being hateful. They would visit me, walk in the door, go straight to their room and lock the door,
Spat between Britney Spears, sons and ex-hubby turns ugly
Feud ongoing since Kevin Federline spoke about the singer’s relationship with her children
Image: J.Sciulli/WireImage for Ogilvy Public Relations via Getty Images
The drama between US pop singer Britney Spears, her sons and ex-husband Kevin Federline has taken a turn for the worst, with the singer accusing her sons of being “hateful” and “harsh” while her ex has released videos of her yelling at her children.
The drama started when Federline gave an exclusive interview to Daily Mail last Friday, explaining the reason for the estrangement between Spears and her sons.
The sit down, which featured the former dancer and his family, saw Federline reveal that his sons Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, are embarrassed by their pop star mother’s antics on Instagram and are refusing to see her as a result.
Federline, who was married to Spears for two years, also weighed in on the terminated conservatorship, showing his support for her father Jamie Spears.
Spears hit back a day later, posting messages on her Instagram page defending herself against the claims.
In one she said: “It saddens me to hear my ex-husband has decided to discuss the relationship between me and my children.
“As we all know, raising teenage boys is never easy for anyone. It concerns me the reason is based on my Instagram. It was long before Instagram,” she said seemingly in reference to Federline’s claim that her nude posts embarrassed the children.
She stressed the issues should have remained private and should not have been moved online.
While it seemed the heat died down, days later Spears again took to social media to share a lengthy post, since deleted, detailing her version of events about her troubled relationship with her sons.
She stressed the “situation should have 100% been dealt with privately and definitely not online”.
“I looked forward to seeing my kids every week. It was two days a week but I asked him to ask for more days, maybe three, but the next week they stayed for only one day.
