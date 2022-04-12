Baby one more time — Britney Spears announces she is ‘having a baby’
Pop star left fans cheering and confused by the post
US pop star Britney Spears left fans cheering and confused after she announced she is “having a baby” on social media.
The Toxic hitmaker took to Instagram on Monday night to share the news in a lengthy and baffling post. Spears, already mother of two children, shared an image of a cup of coffee between pink flowers and next to it a post detailing her journey so far.
“I lost so much weight to go on my Maui trip only to gain it back. I thought ‘Geez, what happened to my stomach?’
“My husband said, ‘No, you’re food pregnant silly. So I got a pregnancy test and I am having a baby. Four days later I got a little more food pregnant. It’s growing. If two are in there I might lose it. I obviously won’t be going out as much due to the paps getting their money shot of me, like they unfortunately already have.
“It’s hard because when I was pregnant I had perinatal depression. I have to say it is absolutely horrible. Women didn’t talk about it back then. Some people considered it dangerous if a woman complained like that with a baby inside her. but now women talk about it every day. Thank Jesus we don’t have to keep that pain a reserved secret. This time I will be doing yoga every day. Spreading lots of joy and love,” she told her 40.5-million followers.
While many celebs and fans flooded her post with congratulatory messages, a few were left wondering if she was serious or if this was a “riddle”.
The pop star has previously spoken about her desire to have a third child.
In June 2021, Spears complained in court in her conservatorship case that she was being prevented from marrying or having more children.
In November, a US judge ended her 13-year conservatorship that had allowed her father, Jamie Spears, to control her personal life and $60m ( R875m) estate.
— Additional reporting by Reuters
