Lifestyle

Baby one more time — Britney Spears announces she is ‘having a baby’

Pop star left fans cheering and confused by the post

Khanyisile Ngcobo Story producer
12 April 2022 - 08:40
Britney Spears is apparently expecting her third child. File photo.
Image: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

US pop star Britney Spears left fans cheering and confused after she announced she is “having a baby” on social media. 

The Toxic hitmaker took to Instagram on Monday night to share the news in a lengthy and baffling post. Spears, already mother of two children, shared an image of a cup of coffee between pink flowers and next to it a post detailing her journey so far.

“I lost so much weight to go on my Maui trip only to gain it back. I thought ‘Geez, what happened to my stomach?’

“My husband said, ‘No, you’re food pregnant silly. So I got a pregnancy test and I am having a baby. Four days later I got a little more food pregnant. It’s growing. If two are in there I might lose it. I obviously won’t be going out as much due to the paps getting their money shot of me, like they unfortunately already have.

“It’s hard because when I was pregnant I had perinatal depression. I have to say it is absolutely horrible. Women didn’t talk about it back then. Some people considered it dangerous if a woman complained like that with a baby inside her. but now women talk about it every day. Thank Jesus we don’t have to keep that pain a reserved secret. This time I will be doing yoga every day. Spreading lots of joy and love,” she told her 40.5-million  followers. 

While many celebs and fans flooded her post with congratulatory messages, a few were left wondering if she was serious or if this was a “riddle”. 

The pop star has previously spoken about her desire to have a third child.

In June 2021, Spears complained in court in her conservatorship case that she was being prevented from marrying or having more children.

In November, a US judge ended her 13-year conservatorship that had allowed her father, Jamie Spears, to control her personal life and $60m ( R875m) estate.

— Additional reporting by Reuters

