Movie Review

‘Nope’ is strange, new and definitely from the mind of Jordan Peele

We chat to the 'Get Out' director about his new film, a smart, inventive and provocative take on the Spielberg-style alien-arrival summer blockbuster

Since his claustrophobic racial horror Get Out became a global smash in 2017, writer, director and producer Jordan Peele has become synonymous with a new genre of film that redraws the ways in which horror tropes are used and why. ..