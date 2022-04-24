Interview

Horror can make everyday issues thrilling: Elisabeth Moss on ‘Shining Girls’ role

The Emmy Award-winner talks about her latest role as star, producer and director of the Apple TV+ series

Women under life-threatening pressure — this seems to have become one of the trademarks for Emmy winner Elisabeth Moss, who shot to stardom in the dystopian series The Handmaid’s Tale and is now facing a time-travelling serial killer in the bestseller adaptation by South African author Lauren Beukes, Shining Girls, made for Apple TV+. ..