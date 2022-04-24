Interview
Horror can make everyday issues thrilling: Elisabeth Moss on ‘Shining Girls’ role
The Emmy Award-winner talks about her latest role as star, producer and director of the Apple TV+ series
24 April 2022 - 00:00
Women under life-threatening pressure — this seems to have become one of the trademarks for Emmy winner Elisabeth Moss, who shot to stardom in the dystopian series The Handmaid’s Tale and is now facing a time-travelling serial killer in the bestseller adaptation by South African author Lauren Beukes, Shining Girls, made for Apple TV+. ..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.