Arts

Back on stage: What’s the state of play for live theatre in a post-Covid SA?

For two years, Covid lockdowns strained the local creative industry. Now insiders are optimistic and full of plans, while audiences are tiptoeing back

During lockdown SA’s arts and culture fraternity learnt that the unique experience of theatre is irreplaceable. No amount of virtual screenings or pre-recorded performances were able to fill the void left by the shutting of theatre doors. Theatre is, has and always will be essential to the human spirit. It serves as more than just live entertainment. For audiences it is a chance to interact not only with fellow enthusiasts but also with those who have different views...