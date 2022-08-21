Interview

‘Beast’ showcases SA like no other movie has, says star Sharlto Copley

Shot entirely in SA, 'Beast' stars Idris Elba and is about a family stalked by a lion. We chat to star Sharlto Copley and director Baltasar Kormákur about the film

Shot entirely on location in SA, Beast is a short, sharp action thriller about a family under threat from a very angry lion. Starring Idris Elba and Sharlto Copley, it's about an American doctor, who, after the death of his estranged wife, brings his two daughters back to their mother’s homeland to help them overcome their grief...