Interview
‘Beast’ showcases SA like no other movie has, says star Sharlto Copley
Shot entirely in SA, 'Beast' stars Idris Elba and is about a family stalked by a lion. We chat to star Sharlto Copley and director Baltasar Kormákur about the film
21 August 2022 - 00:00
Shot entirely on location in SA, Beast is a short, sharp action thriller about a family under threat from a very angry lion. Starring Idris Elba and Sharlto Copley, it's about an American doctor, who, after the death of his estranged wife, brings his two daughters back to their mother’s homeland to help them overcome their grief...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.