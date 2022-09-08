IN PICS | Cambridges all smiles as George, Louis and Charlotte start new school

The three young children of Prince William and his wife Kate had a first taste of their new school on Wednesday as they nervously met their headmaster, accompanied by their parents.

Princes George and Louis, 9 and 4, and Princess Charlotte, 7, will all attend the private Lambrook School after the family moved their base from London's Kensington Palace to a home on Queen Elizabeth's Windsor Castle estate.

Footage released by William's office showed the young royals, wearing their uniforms, heading to Lambrook for a “settling-in afternoon” for new pupils ahead of the official first day on Thursday.

George and Louis held their mother's hands while Charlotte clutched her father's as they walked to the front door.