×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Lifestyle

IN PICS | Cambridges all smiles as George, Louis and Charlotte start new school

08 September 2022 - 10:24 By Michael Holden
Prince George, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Louis, William, Duke of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte arrive for a settling-in afternoon at Lambrook School, near Ascot, in Berkshire, UK.
Prince George, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Louis, William, Duke of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte arrive for a settling-in afternoon at Lambrook School, near Ascot, in Berkshire, UK.
Image: Jonathan Brady/Pool/Getty Images

The three young children of Prince William and his wife Kate had a first taste of their new school on Wednesday as they nervously met their headmaster, accompanied by their parents.

Princes George and Louis, 9 and 4, and Princess Charlotte, 7, will all attend the private Lambrook School after the family moved their base from London's Kensington Palace to a home on Queen Elizabeth's Windsor Castle estate.

Footage released by William's office showed the young royals, wearing their uniforms, heading to Lambrook for a “settling-in afternoon” for new pupils ahead of the official first day on Thursday.

George and Louis held their mother's hands while Charlotte clutched her father's as they walked to the front door.

The Cambridges arrive for a settling-in afternoon at Lambrook School.
The Cambridges arrive for a settling-in afternoon at Lambrook School.
Image: Jonathan Brady/Pool/Getty Images

“Lovely to have you with us,” headmaster Jonathan Perry said as he shook their hands. When he asked them if they were excited and looking forward to being at the school, they bashfully nodded and replied “yes”.

“Lots of questions,” William said.

Kensington Palace announced last month the children would start at the school, where annual fees cost up to £21,000 ( R418,000) per pupil.

It coincided with the couple, officially the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, moving to Adelaide Cottage, a four-bedroom property a short distance from Windsor Castle where the 96-year-old queen spends most of her time nowadays.

The Cambridges are greeted by headmaster Jonathan Perry as the children prepare for a settling-in afternoon at Lambrook School.
The Cambridges are greeted by headmaster Jonathan Perry as the children prepare for a settling-in afternoon at Lambrook School.
Image: Jonathan Brady/Pool/Getty Images
The Cambridges are shown to the front door of Lambrook School by the head, Jonathan Perry.
The Cambridges are shown to the front door of Lambrook School by the head, Jonathan Perry.
Image: Jonathan Brady/Pool/Getty Images

Media reported the move was designed to give the children as normal an upbringing as possible, as well as allowing William, the future king, to be near his ageing grandmother who has had health issues in the past year.

William is known to fiercely defend his family's privacy when not at official engagements, and only a small number of media were invited to see the children's arrival at their new school. 

Reuters

subscribe

Most read

  1. ASPASIA KARRAS | Poor little Meghan, out there on the outskirts channelling ... Lifestyle
  2. ‘Tolkien is turning in his grave’ — Elon Musk sparks war of words with ‘The ... Lifestyle
  3. There’s very little I can say about molestation claims, says Tiffany Haddish Lifestyle
  4. H&M adds five fab new styles to its popular Curvy Fit Denim collection The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  5. Faith, fabric and fashion: SA’s style king David Tlale on business of luxury The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

Latest Videos

Privately owned rhino are under threat
Joburg coalition lays charges against ANC over 'votes for bribes'