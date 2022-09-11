The Upside
When a fortifying hug from a bouncer is all you need
Random acts of kindness are small but powerful, making givers and takers feel so much better
11 September 2022 - 00:00
I was once the beneficiary of a random act of kindness. An old boyfriend once behaved so badly that he caused a small tear to spring to my eye. To be honest, it could have been ugly crying — I was jet-lagged...
The Upside
When a fortifying hug from a bouncer is all you need
Random acts of kindness are small but powerful, making givers and takers feel so much better
I was once the beneficiary of a random act of kindness. An old boyfriend once behaved so badly that he caused a small tear to spring to my eye. To be honest, it could have been ugly crying — I was jet-lagged...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos