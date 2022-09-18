‘Handmaid’s Tale’ star wishes it wasn't ‘quite so relevant’ as season 5 begins

The star, producer and director Elisabeth Moss says making the show would be a lot more fun if its events felt more wildly impossible than they do now

Over four seasons, Hulu’s adaptation of Margaret Atwood’s seminal, award-winning dystopian 1985 novel The Handmaid’s Tale has won 17 Emmy Awards and proved to be a depressingly prescient commentary on the fight over reproductive rights in the increasingly volatile American political landscape. ..